Defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo has lashed out at top order batters after their 39-run loss against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday (Apr 21). It was KKR's fifth loss in eight games and they now have the season in danger with six more games left to play. Bravo made the comments on top batters in defence of all-rounder Andre Russell who once again failed with the bat.

Advertisment

"Andre Russell is an experienced and successful player. Yes, in a couple of games, the leg-spinners got him out. But I don't think we are batting well as a team. That is the reality. Russell is not the only one struggling. As a group, we have to ensure players are backed. We need to keep preparing well. IPL is a tough tournament. If you don't start well, batters can go into a period where they lose confidence," Bravo told reporters after the game.

Also Read - ‘Only Rohit can answer that’: Australia legend Steve Waugh on Indian captain’s future in Tests

Russell could manage only 21 off 14 balls before being outfoxed by Rashid Khan - second time in season he has been dismissed by a leg spinner. This concern, however, was put aside by Bravo as nothing.

Advertisment

"Not every team has leg-spinners and today he was up against a quality spinner like Rashid Khan. When Russell walks in to bat, every time the run rate is at 14 or 15 runs per over. Work needs to be done at the top to give him a chance to finish off games like he has been doing all these years for KKR. Yes, leg-spinners got him out a few times, but I don't think that is a big concern. We just need to bat better (at the top) to allow our finishers the chance to finish games," he added.

Chasing 199, KKR were never in hunt despite having enough wickets in hand at the half-way mark. GT, on the other hand, consolidated their top position with sixth win in eight games.