Yashasvi Jaiswal is a newbie in international cricket, and Mitchell Starc has been around for over a decade, both being great at what they love doing. However, following Delhi Capitals’ home game against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday night in IPL 2025, which the hosts won inside the Super Over, both caught up candidly, with Jaiswal hugging and lauding the Aussie quick for his heroics in the last over during the chase and DC’s Super Over.

Although both had crossed paths several times since Jaiswal’s ‘too slow’ remarks to him during the second innings of the BGT opener in Perth, where he scored a match-winning 161, this was their first public catch-up, with both greeting each other with all but respect.

Starc has been on a rampage since joining Delhi this season, returning with ten wickets from six contested matches, including picking his maiden five-for in this format.

Against Rajasthan, he was at the top of his game. Accounting for RR’s best batter, Nitish Rana, on 51, Starc returned to bowl the final over, with his team needing to defend just nine runs. For as good as he is, Starc bowled rockets and tight lines, defending nine runs, as Rajasthan could complete only eight, resulting in the game going into the Super Over – the first for this season and in four years.

Starc bowled the Super Over, conceding 11 runs, picking one wicket and resulting in another via run out.

Delhi batters Tristan Stubbs and KL Rahul completed the chase without losing a wicket, with Delhi winning the game and maintaining their stance at the top of the points table with five wins from six contested matches.

Jaiswal’s cheeky ‘too slow’ remark

Playing his first Test Down Under and that too in Perth, where the pitches on offer aid the seamers big time, Jaiswal returned to the pavilion early in the first innings (to Starc) but made the most of his chance in the second, hammering his third-highest Test score. He took the attack to the seamers, including Starc, later taunting him, saying, ‘too slow’ – referring to his bowling speed.

Although he enjoyed his moment, winning the game for India, he failed to get going against perhaps the best left-arm quick after that, going down to Starc on several occasions, including on a first-ball duck in the first innings of the next game in Adelaide.

