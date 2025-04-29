Gujarat Titans star batter Sai Sudharsan said that they cold have bowled better in the powerplay than they did after losing against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by on Monday (Apr 28) in IPL 2025. The loss will sting a lot for GT as it just came in 15.5 overs for a 210-run target with RR still having eight wickets in hand when it ended.

Advertisment

"We could have reacted well. The way they started the powerplay was brilliant, but we could have reacted well and had better plans," said Sudharsan after the game.

Also Read - From doubt to destiny: Suryavanshi’s blazing 35-ball IPL ton leaves GT skipper Gill in awe, Ajay Jadeja calls it...

"Maybe the lengths, and we could have been aware of the wicket, how it reacted to the ball, which they bowled in the first innings. Maybe we could have taken cues from that and executed that. Maybe we could have gone wider, we could have not bowled into his arc, maybe we could have done that and things would have been different," he added.

Advertisment

GT indeed lost the game in powerplay itself as Royals opening pair of 23-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal and 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 87 runs. GT had a chance on the first ball of the second over when Jaiswal miscued a shot but only for Jos Buttler to drop it at point despite calling and running for it.

In the chase, Suryavanshi was especially effective as he became the youngest T20 centurion ever which he completed in record 35 balls. Suryavanshi's effort is just second to Chris Gayle (30 balls) in IPL and fastest for an Indian.

The chase by Rajasthan Royals was also the fastest in the T20 history for 200-plus-run target. With the win Rajasthan snapped their five-game losing streak, three out of which they should have won while chasing.