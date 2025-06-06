/India tour of England: Shubman Gill ready to set benchmark as captain, says 'want to lead by example'

The Indian team is all set for the upcoming Test series in England, as the final batch of players left for the European nation on Thursday (June 6), with new skipper Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir leading the pack.

With Gill ready for his first assignment as captain of the Test side, he is prepared to set a benchmark as the Indian side search for their first Test series win in England since 2007.

According to Gill he is ready for the captain’s role and wants to lead by example as the first phase of transition begins in the Indian Test team with retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Gill ready to set example

“I have played under some amazing and terrific leaders. Rohit bhai was very clear with his communication from what he wanted from the players. That was his great quality which I would want to inherit from him,” Gill said in the press conference as the Indian team left for England.

“So as a leader, as a captain, you definitely want to be able to lead by example, by your performance and any match that you play,” Gill added.

After the Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Gill will have new responsibilities on his shoulders to lead the Indian side in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. This will be for the first time in more than a decade when both Rohit and Virat are no longer part of the Indian Test set-up.

The Indian team’s England tour begins with the first Test in Headingley which starts on June 20. Despite the absence of Rohit and Virat, the squad will retain key figures like Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and others.

India tour of England 2025

1st Test: 20 June to 24 June, Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: 2 July to 6 July, Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: 10 July to 14 July, Lord's, London

4th Test: 23 July to 27 July, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: 31 July to 4 August, Kennington Oval, London