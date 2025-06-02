/From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill: List of Orange Cap winners in the past seven years
From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill: List of Orange Cap winners in the past seven years
Written By
Published: Jun 02, 2025, 17:07 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 17:34 IST
As Sai Sudarsan is nearly set to win IPL 2025 Orange cap. Let's have a look at the list of players with most runs in past seven IPL editions.
1 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
1. Virat Kohli (2024)
Virat Kohli lit up 2024 with 741 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Across 15 innings, he batted at a blazing strike rate of 154.7 and averaged 61.75, smashing a best of 113 in classic King Kohli style.
2 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
2. Shubman Gill ((2023)
Shubman Gill hammered 890 runs at a stunning 157.8 strike rate in the 2023 season. Representing Gujarat Titans, he averaged 59.33 in 17 innings and top-scored with the highest score of 129.
3 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
3. Jos Buttler (2022)
England’s Jos Buttler went on a rampage in IPL 2022. The Rajasthan Royals opener amassed 863 runs in 17 innings, striking at 149.05 all around the park.
4 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
4. Ruturaj Gaikwad (2021)
CSK opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad became IPL 2021’s Orange Cap holder. The CSK star piled up 635 runs in 16 games, at a strike rate of 136.26.
5 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
5. KL Rahul (2020)
Former PBKS captain, KL Rahul ruled 2020 with 670 runs. Featuring in 14 innings, he averaged 55.83 and led his team from the front.
6 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
6. David Warner (2019)
Australia’s explosive left-hander David Warner led the 2019 charts with 692 runs for SunRisers Hyderabad. He smashed a century (100) and eight half-centuries in 12 innings.
7 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)
7. Kane Williamson (2018)
Former SRH batter, Kane Williamson topped the Orange cap leaderboard with 735 runs during IPL 2018. Under his leadership, he led SRH to the final.