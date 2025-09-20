/IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana runs riot with bat, smashes fastest ODI hundred by an Indian

India’s Smriti Mandhana ran riot in the final ODI of the three-match series against Australia after she scored the fastest ton by an Indian in the format. Mandhana, playing in the second innings at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (Sep 20), completed her hundred in 50 deliveries. In doing so, she broke the record for fastest ODI hundred by an Indian, surpassing Virat Kohli’s record, who had earlier scored a ton in just 52 balls in 2013.