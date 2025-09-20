/IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana runs riot with bat, smashes fastest ODI hundred by an Indian

Google Preferred
Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Sep 20, 2025, 19:10 IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 19:10 IST
IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana runs riot with bat, smashes fastest ODI hundred for India Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

Smriti Mandhana, playing in the second innings at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (Sep 20), completed her hundred in 50 deliveries. 

India’s Smriti Mandhana ran riot in the final ODI of the three-match series against Australia after she scored the fastest ton by an Indian in the format. Mandhana, playing in the second innings at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (Sep 20), completed her hundred in 50 deliveries. In doing so, she broke the record for fastest ODI hundred by an Indian, surpassing Virat Kohli’s record, who had earlier scored a ton in just 52 balls in 2013.

More to Follow…

About the Author

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...

