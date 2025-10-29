/IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

As India Women and Australia Women get ready to face off at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch all the action live.
India Women will bid for a place in the final of the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup as they face record champions Australia on Thursday (Oct 30). In what will be a crucial match for both, the Indian team will walk into the contest on the back of a key injury, as batter Pratika Rawal was ruled out of the semis due to an injury. Australia, on the other hand, will be looking to add another feather to their already impressive hat. Ahead of the India vs Australia Women's ODI World Cup semifinal, here are all the key details, including live streaming and others.
The IND Women vs AUS Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
The IND Women vs AUS Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
The weather in Navi Mumbai is expected to be cloudy during the match, with a high chance of rain, around 50%.
The IND Women vs AUS Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on 29 Oct 2025. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.
The toss for the IND Women vs AUS Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST.