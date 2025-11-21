/IND vs SA: India captain Shubman Gill officially ruled out of Guwahati Test, Rishabh Pant to take charge

India Test team captain Shubman Gill has been officially ruled out of the Guwahati Test, set to start on Saturday (Nov 22). The contest at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium will come too early for the Indian captain, who has been struggling with a neck spasm since the Kolkata Test. The spasm also saw him miss the Kolkata Test despite being in the Playing XI. In Gill’s absence, Rishabh Pant will lead the Indian team for the Guwahati Test, which will be his first as skipper in the red-ball format.

Gill officially ruled out

“Team India captain Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa, has been ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati. Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. He travelled to Guwahati on 19th November, 2025,” an official statement on BCCI’s website read.

“Unfortunately, he was not fully fit to feature in the 2nd Test and will head to Mumbai for further assessment of his injury. Rishabh Pant will lead the team in the 2nd Test in Gill's absence,” the statement added.

