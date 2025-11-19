/Explained: Why Guwahati Test is breaking traditions ahead of the India South Africa high stakes contest

Team India is all set to host South Africa in the second Test match starting Saturday (Nov 22) as they collide in a high-stakes contest. While the cricketing fraternity is still in awe of Temba Bavuma and his side, focus has quickly shifted to Guwahati, which is the host for the second Test. The venue will come with a twist of changes, something that has caught the eyes of many. For the first time, there will be a change in schedule for a day Test match with Tea break being the first occurrence, followed by lunch.

Guwahati set for unique occasion

As announced earlier and decided by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the upcoming Test will feature a unique pattern. Considering the geographical position of Guwahati, Saturday’s Test match will start 30 minutes earlier than the standard scheduled time of 9:30 am in India. This change has been made to accommodate maximum overs during daylight and avoid any considerable loss as the sun sets early in the Eastern part of India compared to other parts.

The change will therefore lead to an overhaul in cricket’s Test match schedule system. The revised session timings for the Guwahati Test remain as follows:

First session – 9:00 am to 11:00 am IST

Tea Break – 11:00 am to 11:20 am IST

Second session – 11:20 am to 1:20 pm IST

Lunch break – 1:20 pm to 2:00 pm IST

Final session – 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm IST

The above schedule is one of its kind and is used considering the geography of the city.

England’s influence in cricket

While the date remains unknown, traditionally, Test matches in England during the summer start at 11:00 am. By the time the two-hour session comes to an end, it is 1:00 pm and perfect for lunch. Similarly, the second break takes place at 3:40 pm, perfect for tea. The same system remained in use and was widely adopted during all international matches in red-ball format.

However, with logic coming into play and local geography influencing the timings, it was the perfect time for ACA to pitch in a new idea and break England’s monopoly.