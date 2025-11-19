/IND A vs SA A: Centuries from Pretorius and Moonsamy power Proteas to end series on a high

South Africa A wrapped up their tour on a high, securing a comprehensive 73-run win over India A in the third and final one-day clash at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday (November 19). After dropping the first two games, the visitors finished the series 2-1 with a commanding all-round performance. Openers Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rivaldo Moonsamy produced a dominant batting exhibition, stitching together a massive 241-run partnership that set the tone for South Africa A’s imposing total of 325/6. Pretorius blazed to a half-century off just 39 balls and later powered his way to 123 off 98 deliveries, smashing six sixes and nine fours along the way—including three consecutive maximums in one over from Ayush Badoni.

Moonsamy played the anchor’s role before accelerating in the middle overs. His composed 107 from 130 balls complemented Pretorius perfectly. Prasidh Krishna eventually removed both centurions, but a late burst from Delano Potgieter (30 off 15) pushed the South Africans to a formidable score.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India A’s chase began cautiously with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the forefront, but wickets at regular intervals disrupted the momentum. Abhishek Sharma edged behind early, captain Tilak Varma was bowled cheaply, and Gaikwad’s solid start ended when Bjorn Fortuin found a gap through his defence. Riyan Parag’s quick cameo also came to an abrupt close, leaving the hosts wobbling at 82/4.