/Shubman Gill injury update: BCCI shares new development on captain's participation in second Test

The captain will travel to Guwahati, where the second Test will be played between India and South Africa from November 22, but his participation in the match still hangs in balance
Days before the second Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati, starting on Saturday (November 22), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday (November 19) provided latest update on India Test captain Shubman Gill. The right-hand opener, who suffered a neck sprain while batting during the first innings of the Kolkata Test and did not take part further in the match, will travel with the team to Guwahati. However, his availability for the match remains unlikely.
The BCCI wrote on X, “Medical Update: Shubman Gill Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly. ”
During Day 2 of the Kolkata Test, Shubman Gill sustained a neck injury while batting, as he attempted a slog sweep off Simon Harmer, resulting in a boundary. He was promptly attended to by the team physiotherapist and later taken to a hospital in Kolkata for further medical assessment. After undergoing scans, Gill was discharged the following day, just after India’s defeat in the opening match of the series.
Given Gill's injury and uncertain availability, the Indian selectors have called up Nitish Kumar Reddy as a replacement. Reddy, a right-handed all-rounder, was originally part of the Test squad but had been released ahead of this match to join the India A team for a white-ball series against South Africa A in Rajkot.