/Shubman Gill injury update: BCCI shares new development on captain's participation in second Test

Days before the second Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati, starting on Saturday (November 22), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday (November 19) provided latest update on India Test captain Shubman Gill. The right-hand opener, who suffered a neck sprain while batting during the first innings of the Kolkata Test and did not take part further in the match, will travel with the team to Guwahati. However, his availability for the match remains unlikely.

Read the post from BCCI here

The BCCI wrote on X, “Medical Update: Shubman Gill Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly. ”

How Gill suffered injury?

During Day 2 of the Kolkata Test, Shubman Gill sustained a neck injury while batting, as he attempted a slog sweep off Simon Harmer, resulting in a boundary. He was promptly attended to by the team physiotherapist and later taken to a hospital in Kolkata for further medical assessment. After undergoing scans, Gill was discharged the following day, just after India’s defeat in the opening match of the series.

Nitish Kumar Reddy called