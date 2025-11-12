/IND vs SA: Here's what happened last time India South Africa squared off at Eden Gardens

The Indian team is all set to lock horns with South Africa in the first of a two-match Test series as the duo face off at the iconic Eden Gardens starting Friday (Nov 14). In what will be a fourth meeting between the sides at the Eden Gardens, India have the upper hand with a 2-1 lead in the previous three encounters. However, it is the last encounter that goes down in the record books as India achieved a rare feat in the match against South Africa at Eden Gardens.

What happened last time India and South Africa played at Eden Gardens?

India and South Africa last played at the iconic venue in February 2010, a year before the ODI World Cup. It was the same tour of South Africa during which Sachin Tendulkar became the first player to score an ODI hundred. Having won the opening Test match of the series by an innings and 57 runs, South Africa walked into the contest with a 1-0 lead.

Having opted to bat first, the Proteas, led by Graeme Smith, scored 296 runs in their first innings before getting all out. Alviro Petersen (100) and Hashim Amla (114) were the standout batters for South Africa, with Zaheer Khan scalping four wickets. Harbhajan Singh got three wickets as India used only four bowlers.

In reply, India scored 643/6 before declaring as batters were in top form for the hosts. Not less than four batters scored a hundred for India as Virender Sehwag (165), Sachin Tendulkar (106), VVS Laxman (unbeaten 143), and MS Dhoni (unbeaten 132) were among the run getters. Despite having a bowling line full of stars like Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Wayne Parnell, they had a tough time.

After declaring, India gained a first innings lead of 347 runs, which they would consolidate. MS Dhoni’s side would then bowl out South Africa for 290 runs and win the match by an innings and 57 runs.

The win also saw India level the series 1-1 before entering the ODI series, where the Men in Blue would win by 2-1.