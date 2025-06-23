/IND vs ENG: 'My name in headline boosts viewership,' says Bumrah on constant chatter about his workload and injury

Jasprit Bumrah may have decided to play only three Tests on India's ongoing tour of England due to workload management but that hasn't impacted his belief to make a difference. Speaking at the press conference after after day 3 (Jun 22) of the first Test in Headingley, Bumrah said that people have written him off multiple times but he'll keep believing in himself to try and take India forward. The Indian pacer has made the impact instantly with his five-wicket haul and went past Pakistan great Wasim Akram for most wickets by an Asian bowler in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) as well.

"I can't control what people write," he said. "Nor am I trying to teach people what to write and what not to write about me. Everybody is free to write what they want. I understand cricket is very popular in our country, and I understand that using my name in the headline boosts the viewership. But at the end of the day, it doesn't matter to me. Because if I let it get into my head, I will start believing it. I need my beliefs and my ways to dictate how I go. Not the way others want me to play.

"I always wanted to play for India. I played for India on my belief. I have played every format on my belief. I have always heard 'no' from people. First they said 'you won't be able to play'; then they said 'you will last only six months'; then they said 'you will last only eight months', and just like that I have spent ten years in international cricket listening to all this. I have played the IPL for 12-13 years.

"Even now people keep saying this injury will be it. Keep waiting, I will not think about that. I will keep doing my work. Every three-four months there will be headlines but, let's see, I will play till it is in my destiny. I prepare my best, and leave the rest to god. Whatever good fortune god has given me, I try to carry it forward, and try to take Indian cricket forward."