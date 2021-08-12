Cricket - IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: When and where to watch India vs England 2nd Test?

Rain played a spoilsport in the first Test between India and England. Virat and Co. were close to taking a lead of 1-0 in the five-match series, but the heavy downpour on Day 5 ended the match in a draw. However, the Men in Blue will be looking to use the confidence as they head into the second match that will take place at Lord's. The wicket at Lord's ought to be a pretty adjusted one, however, it's the least demanding for the hitters in the first innings. Seam bowlers will get a lot of help from the wicket, with great bounce. The spinners should become an integral factor on Days 4 and 5 once the pitch begins to get old. The fast bowlers could likewise benefit from the slant at Lord's.

Here's all you need to know about the second Test between India and England:

When will second India vs England Test be played?

The second England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Where will the second India vs England Test be played?

The second Test between England and India will be played at Lord's in London.

What time will the second India vs England Test begin?

The second Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.

How to watch India vs England Test match?

You can watch second England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV.