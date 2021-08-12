Cricket - India vs England, 2nd Test: Weather forecast, Pitch conditions, Probable XI

Rain played a spoilsport in the first Test between India and England. Virat and Co. were close to taking a lead of 1-0 in the five-match series, but the heavy downpour on Day 5 ended the match in a draw. However, the Men in Blue will be looking to use the confidence as they head into the second match that will take place at Lord's.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Jasprit Burmah and Joe Root move up in the ICC Men's Test player rankings

Now, let's take a look at the Pitch Report, weather report and the probable playing XI of the two teams:

Pitch Report:

The wicket at Lord's ought to be a pretty adjusted one, however, it's the least demanding for the hitters in the first innings. Seam bowlers will get a lot of help from the wicket, with great bounce. The spinners should become an integral factor on Days 4 and 5 once the pitch begins to get old. The fast bowlers could likewise benefit from the slant at Lord's.

Weather forecast:

London is set to witness cloudy conditions for the next five days. Luckily, no rain is predicted on the first three days. Day 4 might witness a light drizzle but the play can be expected to take place on the day, whereas, Day 5 is partially cloudy which means the people could witness a rare sight of the sun shining upon them.

Probable XI:

As stated earlier, spinners are likely to become a crucial part of the match on Day 4 and 5. India might bring in the very experienced Ravichandran Ashwin in place of injured Shardul Thakur or might stick with pacers and bring in the veteran pacer Ishant Sharma. England, on the other hand, witnessed a major blow after Stuart Broad was ruled out of the entire series, they might bring in Moeen Ali as a spin option alongside skipper Joe Root. Mark Wood is most likely to replace injured Broad.

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin/Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj