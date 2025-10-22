/IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Here's all you need to know about Team India's record at Adelaide Oval

The India team will be back on familiar territory on Thursday (Oct 23) as they take on Australia in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval. Having lost a rain-affected contest at Perth’s Optus Stadium, India will be looking for a response to keep their hopes alive in the ODI series. So, ahead of the second ODI, here is a look at India’s record at the Adelaide Oval, while having an impressive stint in their recent visits.

India’s record at Adelaide Oval

In total, India have played 15 ODI matches at the Adelaide Oval, winning nine of those encounters while losing five times. Interestingly, India have also tied a match at the venue when they faced Sri Lanka in 2012. More importantly, the Men in Blue are unbeaten in their last five matches at the venue. The last time India lost an ODI match at Adelaide Oval was in February 2008 when Ricky Ponting’s Australia got the better of MS Dhoni’s side.

Result summary:9 wins, 5 defeats and 1 tie in total 15 matches.

Highest total:300/7 in 50 overs against Pakistan on 15 Feb 2015.

Lowest total:153/10 in 41.2 overs against Australia on 17 Feb 2008.

Biggest win (by runs):India beat Pakistan by 76 runs on 15 Feb 2015.

Biggest win (by wickets):India beat Australia by 6 wickets on 15 Jan 2019.

Smallest win (by runs):India beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs on 24 Jan 2004.

Smallest win (by wickets):India beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets on 19 Feb 2008.

Most runs:262 runs in six matches by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

India’s result in last five matches at Adelaide Oval

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Date Australia India India 6 wickets 15 Jan 2019 India Pakistan India 76 runs 15 Feb 2015 India Sri Lanka tied - 14 Feb 2012 Australia India India 4 wickets 12 Feb 2012 India Sri Lanka India 2 wickets 19 Feb 2008

The two teams are now set to meet in the second ODI on Thursday, with eyes on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who failed to impress in the opening contest in Perth. The match will begin at 9:00 AM IST with the toss taking place at 8:30 AM.