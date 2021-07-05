Cricket: 'Important he takes time' — Tim Paine urges Steve Smith not to rush injury return

Tim Paine has asked Steve Smith to take as much time as is needed as he recuperates from injury. The Australian Test captain conceded he might want to see Steve Smith at top fitness when the Ashes comes around not long from now.

Steve Smith is at present recuperating from an elbow injury subsequent to changing his batting grip. The star batsman conceded last week that getting fit for the Ashes outweighs the forthcoming T20 World Cup for him.

Tim Paine addressed the media, where he encouraged Steve Smith not to rush his physical issue return: He said: "What's important for me is that he's fit to go, whether that's at the T20 World Cup or the Ashes. Obviously from a selfish point of view, I would love him to be 100 percent fit and if that means he misses that tournament then so be it."

Steve Smith is one of the most important members of the Australian side across all formats. Tending to worries over his recuperation, Tim Paine needs Steve Smith to focus on his recovery to keep playing cricket in the coming years.

“But Steve is a professional, he'll know where his body is at and if he doesn't feel like he's right then he'll make the right call. It's important now that he takes the time to get it right, not just for the Ashes but to prolong his career for another four or five or six years,” Paine pointed out.

The Ashes in the not-so-distant future is probably going to see full limit crowds, with all scenes aside from the MCG being offered to the full limit. Tickets are being offered to the full limit, except for the Melbourne Cricket Ground which has an 85 percent limit presently. Regardless of whether the standard crowds of Barmy Army allies will actually want to make a trip to Australia, given current restrictions on worldwide restrictions, stays unclear.

"Absolutely, I hope they do open up (the borders) because they bring a brilliant atmosphere. The Barmy Army is a crucial part of the history of the Ashes and something the players love, whether they're ripping into you or barracking for the English. It adds to the Test match, to the theatre, so fingers crossed those guys can get in,” Paine signed off.

The 2021/22 Ashes starts off at The Gabba on December 8, with the last Test occurring in Perth from January 14 one year from now.