Cricket: ICC announces Hall of Fame special inductions to mark inaugural World Test Championship Final

ICC Hall of Fame special inductions announced to mark the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final (Photo: ICC) Photograph:( Twitter )
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced a special edition intake of 10 cricket icons into the ICC Hall of Fame to celebrate the prestigious history of Test cricket, and to coincide with the first-ever ICC World Test Championship Final. Here's the complete list.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced a special edition intake of 10 cricket icons into the ICC Hall of Fame to celebrate the prestigious history of Test cricket, and to coincide with the first-ever ICC World Test Championship Final. The 10 legends of the game to be inducted have all made a significant contribution to the history of Test cricket, and join an illustrious list of ICC Hall of Famers, taking the total number to 103 as a result of this intake.
The special inductions of the ICC Hall of Fame from the following five eras join the ranks of the world’s greatest players:
"A terrific cricketer. A stylish batsman."— ICC (@ICC) June 13, 2021
Next to be inducted into the #ICCHallOfFame 2021 is England's Ted Dexter 👏 pic.twitter.com/YxuupcKWzR
ALSO READ: Cricket: New Zealand seal first away Test series win against England since 1999
The 10 icons inducted as part of this special edition were voted for by the ICC Hall of Fame Voting Academy, comprising living Hall of Fame members, a FICA representative, prominent cricket journalists and senior ICC figures.
Commenting on getting inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame, Ted Dexter (England) said: “Well I wasn’t completely aware of the ICC Hall of Fame until I found out I was going to be inducted, so after looking at some of the names in it and knowing that cricket deserves to have a Hall of Fame, I was really chuffed to hear the news. The names in the ICC Hall of Fame include some super players, some of whom I played with, against, and some of whom I had a lot to do with when I was working in English cricket.
“My fondest memory as a player is probably the New Year’s Ashes Test 1962/63 against the might of Benaud’s Australia. We needed almost 240 to win the match on the final day and boy did I feel good when we got over the line! That is something I will never forget.
“After my playing career, not in my wildest dreams did I think I would end up being a top administrator of the game. I thought I would get on with life after playing and build my PR business. Suddenly along came the opportunity to become Chairman of Selectors, and at the time we were expected to beat most of the emerging Test nations. I was aware that time had moved on so unless we thought differently and planned ahead, we were going to be left behind.
“There are many moments in my life in cricket of which I am very proud; as a player, an administrator and in establishing what is today’s rankings system. I also take great pride in having simplified the means of producing on-screen captions and scorecards when I was working as a television commentator, something which you take for granted when watching cricket today. My work in cricket is all very gratifying and I am really proud of everything I have achieved. Being recognized by the ICC for what I have achieved is very satisfying and knowing that I’ve been chosen by my peers and so many great names makes me blush, and I’m thrilled along with my family by this honour.”
Speaking on his induction, Desmond Haynes said: “I have played Cricket with some of the greats of the game from the West Indies who are also inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame. That team from 1978 till about the 1990s was a fantastic team. As a young boy growing up in Barbados, I never dreamt that I would be one day inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame. I have really come a long way and I am very happy for this honour. The journey was not smooth, I started playing cricket in a little area of St. James in Barbados where I was loved by everyone in the community, who also helped me stay out of trouble. This is also for my grandmother, my mum and my wife, all of whom supported me in my journey.”
Speaking on Vinoo Mankad’s induction, fellow ICC Hall of Fame member, Sunil Gavaskar said: “Vinoo Mankad’s legacy has been to tell the aspiring Indian cricketer to believe in oneself. He was a great proponent of self-belief. He was the one who kept saying to me that you need to keep scoring runs and keep at it. When you get a 100, let that be the knock on the selector’s door. If it is unheard, then score that double hundred and let that knock be even louder. You can have the best technique, but if you do not have the temperament to support it you will not succeed, you have to keep hanging in there and have that self-belief. That was the greatest lesson I learnt from him.”
Commenting on Bob Willis’s induction into the ICC Hall of Fame, his wife Lauren Clark said: “We are incredibly honoured as a family that Bob is getting inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame and it is sad that he is not here to accept it himself. He deserves to be here; he played 90 Tests for England and took 325 Test wickets and he worked really hard for those wickets, and we are really honoured and proud of him.”
Commenting on receiving the ICC Hall of Fame posthumously, granddaughter of Monty Noble, Elizabeth Noble said: “It is a great honour for us as a family to have my grandfather, inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame. We are delighted and truly humbled that his contributions to cricket have been recognized and celebrated in such a way.”
Reacting to the honour on her father being inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame posthumously, daughter of Stan McCabe, Christine Hancock said: “I was thrilled when I heard about his induction, and very proud of this honour. He was a good father and we spent a lot of good times together. He was very generous and humble in the family home. He would tell me about his innings at Trent Bridge in 1938 and that while he was batting, Don Bradman told the whole team to go out onto the balcony to watch my father’s innings, telling them they’ll never see anything like it ever again! Although I didn’t see him play a lot myself, I always heard stories about him as this fluid, swashbuckling sort of player. He didn’t talk much about his cricket career at home. He would always rather be known as the father of Geoff and Chris McCabe than as a cricketer.”