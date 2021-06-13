Cricket: New Zealand seal first away Test series win against England since 1999

New Zealand on Sunday hammered England by eight wickets in the second Test to seal the two-match series 1-0 at the Edgbaston. Taking the field with a target of 38 to win, New Zealand batsmen finished the job quickly to register the memorable win on English soil.

Tom Latham, leading the New Zealand team in place of injured Kane Williamson, smashed the winning boundary to win the match after a drawn Test at Lord’s last week.

This is New Zealand’s third win in 18 Test series in England and first after their historic wins in 1986 and 1999. Whereas, this was England’s first home series defeat since 2014, wherein they lost against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand will gain plenty of confidence heading into the World Test Championship final against India, scheduled to start from June 18 in Southampton.

"It's great to get an extra day of rest before India but we'll celebrate as well -- we've not won here since 1999 so it's important to celebrate those achievements," said Latham at the presentation ceremony.

"It hasn't been our best week, has it?" England captain Joe Root told BBC Radio after his side came into this match missing Ollie Robinson, with the Sussex seamer suspended after a promising on-field Test debut at Lord's for historic racist and sexist Twitter posts.

"I think we've massively underperformed. Credit to New Zealand, they have outperformed us throughout the game."

Having wrapped up the England innings early on the day, New Zealand lost two wickets in their chase but the target was too small for the visitors to be bothered about.

Stuart Broad dismissed Black Caps player of the series Devon Conway for three before Olly Stone dismissed Will Young.

However, England reached their target in just 10.5 overs to wrap up the match and series.

Henry was named player of the match following overall figures of 6-114.

"It's pretty easy to get motivated to play for your country," said fast bowler Henry. "We've had a strong squad for a while and every time you get the opportunity you want to do your best."