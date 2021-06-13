Cricket: Shubman Gill shares stories about his on-field visits with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal

Indian opener Shubman Gill has shared some stories about his on-field visits with accomplices Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal.

Shubman Gill reviewed how both senior openers gave him the advantage from not taking the strike on the first ball during his debut Test series against Australia.

He likewise recalled his bungle in the second Test against England, where he, when all is said and done, requested the strike and got out for a three-ball duck. Shubman Gill said he actually doesn't have a clarification for why he did it yet stated that he wouldn't rehash a similar mix-up at any point in the near future.

In a conversation with The Grade Cricketer, Shubman Gill said: "Never! I remember in my debut innings that Mayank was kind enough to say 'Okay, I know you are under pressure so I will take the strike' and he took the strike in both innings. And then in the next match, I was supposed to take the strike but Mayank didn't play, Rohit bhai played."

"Rohit himself said: 'I know you are a youngster, so I will take the strike.' From there on, he took the strike every game until that match against England. I don't know why I told him that I will take the strike and obviously, that didn't work for me, I got out on the 3rd or 4th ball on a duck. But yes, that won't happen again anytime soon."

When asked how well before the game he and Rohit Sharma would choose who takes the strike, Shubman Gill timidly answered that it could happen whenever, even minutes before a game.

"Honestly, it can happen anytime. Like once, I remember we were almost in the middle, we were tapping our bats and I asked Rohit 'Can you please take the strike?'. Because Mitchell Starc was going on his run-up and I was trying to search the non-striker's end,"

Shubman Gill additionally scored a 135-ball 85 in an intra-squad match as of late, hence solidifying his place considerably further for the World Test Championship that will commence on 18th June.