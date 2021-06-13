Cricket: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan suspended for three matches over umpire outburst

​Ace Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been handed a three-match suspension for “showing aggressive behavior towards the umpire” during a Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League.

Shakib, the top-ranked all-rounder in ICC ODI rankings, kicked the stumps after an LBW decision was turned down by the umpire during a match between Abahani Limited and Mohammedan Sporting Club on Friday.

Shakib later pulled out all three stumps and threw them aside after the umpire stopped the game due to rain.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) found Shakib guilty of two counts of misconduct and banned him for three matches in the tournament while fining him 500,000 taka (US$5,900).

"Shakib was found guilty of conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game after showing aggressive behaviour towards the umpire," the BCB said in a statement Saturday.

The 34-year-old also brought cricket into disrepute by using offensive language and dangerous conduct with the umpires.

Shakib wrote on Facebook that he was "extremely sorry for losing my temper".

"An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens unfortunately."

However, the fans were unhappy with Shakib’s usage of the word “hopefully” as the Bangladesh all-rounder said, he won’t repeat the same mistake in future.

There was massive outrage on social media as fans lashed out at Shakib for his reckless behaviour during the Dhaka T20 League match.