Cricket- I wanted to work with Rahul Dravid and I am lucky that he is coach: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has expressed that he is fortunate to work under Rahul Dravid, who has been named Team India's coach for the forthcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

With the primary Indian squad present in England for the impending five-Test series against the host country, the selectors have picked six uncapped players for the Sri Lanka series. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is quite possibly the most senior Indian player on the visit and has been named as vice-captain to Shikhar Dhawan.

ALSO READ: Cricket: 'Shikhar Dhawan has to be amongst runs,' says VVS Laxman

On Cricket Connected, Bhuvneshwar Kumar recognized that he has yearned to work with Rahul Dravid and is quick to pick the previous Indian batsman's cricketing mind.

He said: "I have played against Rahul Dravid and he was a part of the RCB team just when I got inducted into the team. So I don't have any such memories with him, but when I got to the NCA, we did had some chats."

He added: "I wanted to work with him and I am lucky that he is the coach. The young players have played under him for India A. So we want to work under him and pick his brain and want to understand how he manages things at that level for such a long time."

Nevertheless being named as vice-captain of the Indian team visiting Sri Lanka, Bhuvneshwar Kumar clarified that his job on the field will not change a lot. The seamer expressed that as a senior individual from the side, he has consistently attempted to help young boys. the 31-year-old also added that it is an 'honor' for him to be the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team.

"Yes, on paper, it is my role, but I do not think things will change. I think being a senior player my role is to do things that help other players in improving their skill and mental health. Being the vice-captain of Team India is an honour and a responsibility. So I will try to continue doing things that I have been doing and hope our team does well on the tour."