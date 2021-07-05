Cricket: 'Shikhar Dhawan has to be amongst runs,' says VVS Laxman

The Men in Blue, under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, will take on Sri Lanka for three-match ODI and T20I series. The Indian cricket team that will play in Sri Lanka will miss the services of skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and several senior players, who are currently touring in England.

VVS Laxman feels that Dhawan will hve another challenge on his hand. As per former India batsman, Shikhar will have an additional responsibility of scoring runs for the Men in Blue.

“First thing, I think he is being rewarded for his consistent performance for the Indian Team, – especially in white-ball cricket – and he is the most experienced player in this squad," Laxman said on Star Sports.

"But Shikhar Dhawan will be very clear that he has to use this opportunity – especially keeping in mind the T20 World Cup, there is so much stiff competition.

"There is Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul – who are established opening batsmen. Virat Kohli, very clearly mentioned that he wants to open in T20 formats. So, Shikhar Dhawan has to be amongst runs.

"So, while he is excited being the captain of the Indian team – and anyone will be proud to lead their country – but his focus will be to score runs and put his spot in a secure position," Laxman signed off.