Cricket: 'Has temperament to become great player': Gavaskar lauds Gill's knock

Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar was impressed with Shubman Gill's solid performance on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a strong start to the Men in Blue after Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to field first.

The duo put up 62 runs on the stand for the opening wicket before Sharma got dismissed on 34, whereas, Gill got dismissed on 28 by Jamieson and Wagner respectively.

Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating during the match, was impressed with the young gun's temperament and said that he could become a great player.

"He has the temperament to become a great player," Gavaskar in the commentary box during Gill's innings, which comprised three fours.

According to Gavaskar, Gill will score multiple centuries for India. The young gun has scored three half-centuries in his short career.

"The first hundred is always the toughest one because that journey from scoring a half century to reaching three figures is not that easy," Gavaskar said. "Batsmen tend to feel settled somewhere around 70-80 run mark and start taking the bowlers on and lose their wicket in that way. He just needs to get his first hundred and then a lot more will follow."