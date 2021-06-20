Beauty about Test cricket is you are always aspiring to be perfect, says Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin, an Indian off-spinner has expressed that he appreciates setting up a battle, which gives him the inspiration to progress admirably. He likewise added that he doesn't stay a lot into his exhibitions and consistently attempts to put forth a valiant effort.

Ravichandran Ashwin is India's fourth-most noteworthy wicket-taker in Test cricket, with 409 scalps in 78 Tests. He additionally has five Test hundreds to his name. He is India's most noteworthy wicket-taker in the World Test Championship, with 67 wickets in 14 matches going into the final against New Zealand.

In a video transferred on ICC's website, Ravichandran Ashwin examined his contemplations on his cricketing vocation. He affirmed:

“I believe in what I do or at least I believe in doing things that I feel are right. It is not like I enjoy controversy but I enjoy a fight and that’s pretty much why I am here, that sums it up.”

As indicated by Ravichandran Ashwin, he is continually seeking to improve, which is the thing that continues to propel him.

“The beauty about Test cricket is you are always aspiring to be perfect but you can settle for excellence. So that is pretty much what I think I do. In a way, whatever I have achieved in my career so far is because of that attitude to not settle for anything. I am constantly looking to improve. I have maintained that if I don’t like doing different things or if I lose the passion to do something new or get satisfied, then I might not play the sport anymore. I sit and think about what can be better” - he added.

As of late, Sanjay Manjrekar expressed that he doesn't rate Ravichandran Ashwin as a record-breaking extraordinary in light of his record in South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia. In any case, he remarked that he isn't irritated by others' opinions about it. He explained:

“I don’t read or dwell too much into my performances. If I had to satisfy people and get them to say good things about me, I’d be just spending my life doing that. It is absolutely wonderful that I can just ply my trade and feed my family with it and I get paid so well. This is a sport that gives meaning to me to live. I am too excited about it. I have no time for people rating me or not rating me. It is just another person’s opinion and that’s just brutally how I live my life.”