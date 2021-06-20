WTC Final- 'India have done very, very well': Michael Vaughan lauds Virat and Co.'s batting effort

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was impressed with Team India's batting performance on Day 2 of the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand at Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The Men in Blue ended their day on 146/3 with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane on crease taking the team forward. The duo have put up crucial unbeaten 58 runs for the fourth wicket.

Vaughan tweeted that Virat and Co. did well to reach 146/3, and also mentioned what he thinks would be an ideal first-innings total for the team. "225 looks around par to me in Southampton... India have done very, very well so far in these conditions not to have lost a lot more," he tweeted.

225 looks around par to me in Southampton … India have done very very well so far in these conditions not to have lost a lot more … #worldtestchampionshipfinal … Anyway it’s time for a G & T up north … #OnOn #INDvsNZ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 19, 2021 ×

Team India's Vikram Rathour on Saturday mentioned that 250 would be a fighting total against New Zealand. However, Team India still have several batsmen left in the lineup to take their score past 300.

"We would like to score as many runs as possible but 250 plus will be a reasonable score in these conditions," Rathour had said at the day-end press conference. "Batting is about scoring runs. Rohit and Gill showed a lot of intent and looked to score wherever they can. Hats off to Virat and Rahane for the manner in which they batted but a lot of credit should also go to the openers."

Despite conditions being a test for the batsman, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a strong start to the Men in Blue.

The duo put up 62 runs on the stand for the opening wicket before Sharma got dismissed on 34, whereas, Gill got dismissed on 28 by Jamieson and Wagner respectively.

The first hour of the match went in India's favour, but two wickets of Sharma and Gill brought New Zealand back in the game by the end of the first session.

Cheteshwar Pujara's resistance against Kiwi pacers did not last long as the batsman departed at 8 runs after being lbw by Trent Boult.