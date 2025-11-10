/Gautam Gambhir hints at possible changes ahead of T20 World Cup, says 'batting orders are very overrated'

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has hinted at possible changes to the Indian team’s batting line-up in the T20I format as they prepare for the T20 World Cup, which starts in February. The Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be out to defend the title they won in 2024 as they put together a strong side with just three months remaining for the tournament to start. However, according to Gambhir, batting orders are overrated except for the openers.

Gambhir hints at possible changes

“That has been the ideology from day one. When I took over as head coach in Sri Lanka till now, it has not changed,” Gambhir told the BCCI in an interview after India’s 2-1 series triumph in Australia.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Batting orders are very overrated, except the two openers. The rest, I think, shuffle because it’s not the amount of runs that matters in T20I cricket. It’s the impact that matters. People sometimes miscalculate or do not differentiate between runs and impact. In T20Is, it’s all about impact — it’s 120 balls, each ball is an event. And that’s why every ball needs to have the maximum impact we can have. That’s the reason, from day one, we’ve had a very fluid batting order. And that’s how we want to play this game as well.”

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

The Indian team made a string of experiments during the Australia vs India series recently, with Tilak Varma sitting out for one of the matches, while Jitesh Sharma was also preferred in the Playing XI. According to Gambhir, the middle order makes no sense in the shortest format as plans need to be tweaked according to playing style and requirements.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

The Indian team has two more series to prepare for the T20 World Cup as they face both South Africa and New Zealand in the build-up to the tournament. India will be the favourites to win the T20 World Cup and are yet to lose a T20I series or a tournament under Suryakumar Yadav. However, the latest statement means we could see significant changes to the Indian side ahead of the T20 World Cup.