BCCI proposes schedule for 2026 T20 World Cup; Ahmedabad likely venue for final — Report

India and Sri Lanka are gearing up to jointly host the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled between March and April next year. According to media reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has submitted a proposed schedule to the International Cricket Council (ICC), outlining matches across five major Indian cities, all classified as Tier 1 venues. The summit clash is expected to be played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, which has previously hosted several Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Due to ongoing political tensions, Pakistan’s team will not travel to India and will instead play all its fixtures in Sri Lanka, where the ICC is finalising one host city for their matches.

Meanwhile, the ICC has imposed sanctions on several Indian and Pakistani players for controversial gestures during their Asia Cup 2025 fixtures on September 14, 21, and 28. India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav got a 30% match fee fine for his ‘Pahalgam tribute’ statement, while Pakistan’s Haris Rauf was fined 30% of his match fee and was also suspended for his provocative celebrations, including a “6-0” taunt and a falling plane-mimicking gesture. Teammate Sahibzada Farhan was issued a warning for his “gunshot” celebration.