/Ashwin picks THESE two players ahead of Bumrah as obstacles for other teams to get past India in T20Is

Former India spinner Ravi Ashwin says the opposition teams will no longer go after Jasprit Bumrah in T20Is but Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy. Both the players have been sensation for India since the transition of the team post T20 World Cup win in 2024. The players are currently playing five-match T20I series in Australia and have been the best performers for India in their respective department. With nearly three months to go for the T20 World Cup, Ashwin marked them as he hurdles for the teams to get an edge over India.

Ashwin picks Abhishek and Varun s obstacles for other teams over Bumrah

“So far, I was saying that handling Jasprit Bumrah is critical, but I would now say, from what I have seen, Tim David handled Varun Chakaravarthy. I am thinking teams will go for Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy if they have to get past India,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel after India won the fourth T20I to take 2-1 lead against Australia on Thursday (Nov 6).

"Against Abhishek Sharma, we will definitely see in this series the plan that is made, and they will definitely invite that. Whatever teams are coming, they will come prepared for the World Cup. Similarly, against Varun Chakaravarthy, because that will give them leverage in that T20 World Cup," he added.

How Abhishek and Varun fared since India won T20 World Cup in 2024