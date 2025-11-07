/Ashwin picks THESE two players ahead of Bumrah as obstacles for other teams to get past India in T20Is

Abhishek, a left-hand opening batter, and Varun, a right-arm mystery spinner, have not only performed the best among Indians but all full member players since India's T20 World Cup in June 2024.
Former India spinner Ravi Ashwin says the opposition teams will no longer go after Jasprit Bumrah in T20Is but Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy. Both the players have been sensation for India since the transition of the team post T20 World Cup win in 2024. The players are currently playing five-match T20I series in Australia and have been the best performers for India in their respective department. With nearly three months to go for the T20 World Cup, Ashwin marked them as he hurdles for the teams to get an edge over India.
“So far, I was saying that handling Jasprit Bumrah is critical, but I would now say, from what I have seen, Tim David handled Varun Chakaravarthy. I am thinking teams will go for Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy if they have to get past India,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel after India won the fourth T20I to take 2-1 lead against Australia on Thursday (Nov 6).
"Against Abhishek Sharma, we will definitely see in this series the plan that is made, and they will definitely invite that. Whatever teams are coming, they will come prepared for the World Cup. Similarly, against Varun Chakaravarthy, because that will give them leverage in that T20 World Cup," he added.
Abhishek, a left-hand opening batter, and Varun, a right-arm mystery spinner, have not only performed the best among Indians but all full member players since India's T20 World Cup in June 2024. Since the title win, Abhishek has hit 989 runs in 28 matches at an average of 36 with six fifties and two tons - the second highest among all full member players. He has also hit 65 sixes in the time period and scored the runs at a belligerent strike rate of 190. As for Varun, the spinner has taken 43 wickets in 22 matches at an average of 13 and best of 5/13 - the most for any player from a Test playing country.