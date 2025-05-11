On Sunday (May 10), Virat Kohli informed the BCCI about his intentions to retire from Tests, with the latest reports suggesting that the Indian Cricket Board has requested him to reconsider his decision. While the selectors sweat over his final call before picking the squad for the away England Tests, several former cricket greats shared their thoughts on his retirement talks.

On the one hand, Brian Lara admitted that Test cricket needs Kohli, ex-India opener-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu backed his intentions of doing away with the format, but blamed its timing.

Meanwhile, Kohli’s timing of informing the board of his desire to leave Test cricket came days after veteran opener Rohit Sharma announced his shock Test retirement. Rohit's decision, however, had more to do with BCCI’s call to look beyond him as a Test captain from India’s next international assignment onwards – the five-match Test series against England starting June 20 in Leeds.

Taking to his social media handle (Instagram), Lara posted a photo with Kohli, as his caption read that Test cricket needs Virat and that someone will persuade him to continue playing red-ball cricket. Lara further wrote that Kohli will not retire until he averages above 60 in Tests.

“Test cricket needs Virat!! He is going to be persuaded. He is NOT going to retire from Test cricket. @virat.kohli is going to average above 60 for the remainder of his Test career. #testcricket #thebest,” Lara’s Instagram post read.

India needs Kohli’s experience in ENG – Sidhu

Like Lara, Sidhu also took to his social media to express his concerns about Kohli wanting to do away with Test cricket. Though he completely backs him for intending to do so, he feels the timing of the talks is wrong. Backing his statement, Sidhu said India would need Kohli’s experience during the five-match Test series in England as India chases a Test series win there for the first time since 2007.

On the significance of the away England Test series, which he calls the toughest litmus test even for the best touring sides, Sidhu said Kohli could be the ‘knight in the shining armour’ in the UK.

“We are heading into a tour that is the toughest litmus test even for other Test-playing nations. Why do I say that Kohli can be our “knight in shining armour” in England? Because he has the experience, especially after Rohit Sharma’s departure. You can’t send an inexperienced side to England,” Sidhu added.

