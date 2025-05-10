Virat Kohli is following in the footsteps of Rohit Sharma and has expressed the desire to retire from Test cricket, according to He has informed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his intentions, and that he would like to finalise things before the tour of England, which begins on 20 June. However, the board is trying to convince him to reconsider the decision.

Reports suggest that Virat reached out to the board a few days back. If he goes ahead with it, Virat won't be available for the five-match Test series in England. A senior BCCI official is in talks with the cricketer to stay, especially since Sharma has also hung up his boots.

Rohit quit Test cricket with immediate effect. The selection committee is expected to pick the squad for the the Test series in England some time towards the end of May. It would mark the beginning of a new World Test Championship cycle for India.

Notably, both Rohit and Virat bid adieu to T20 internationals after India won the World Cup in Barbados last year.

Kohli didn't taste much success in the 2024-25 Test season. He had a particularly abysmal run during the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series. Kohli managed to score just 186 runs across five Tests. Of these, 100 came in the first Test in Perth, while he hit a measly 86 over the next four Test. Notably, he is the fifth-highest run-getter in the history of the Border-Gavaskar series.

In the last five years, he has scored only 1,990 runs in 37 games with just three hundreds.

Kohli recently opened up about his struggles. “Once you start taking on the energy and the disappointment from the outside, then you start burdening yourself way more… And then you start thinking about things, like ‘I’ve got two or three days left on this tour, I need to make an impact now’. And you start getting more desperate. That’s something I’ve surely experienced in Australia as well," he said at an RCB event in March.

Kohli has played 123 Tests and scored 9,230 runs, including 30 centuries.