Cricket: 'Finals are one off games': Michael Vaughan disagrees with Virat Kohli's idea

Indian skipper Virat Kohli feels that the Test format cannot be fully utilised through a one-off match, either it is a series or the final of the World Test Championship final and felt that a best of three could really determine a worthy winner in future.

ALSO READ: New Zealand defeat India by 8 wickets to win ICC World Test Championship

"I am not in absolute agreement of deciding the best Test side in the world over the course of one game. If it is a Test series, it has to be a test of character over three Tests - which team has the ability to come back in the series, or totally blow away the other team. It can't just be pressure applied over two days of good cricket and then you suddenly you are not a good Test side anymore. I don't believe in it," Kohli said after India's eight-wicket loss in Southampton to New Zealand.

"It has to be a hard grind and something that definitely needs to be worked around in the future. At the end of three matches, where there's effort, there's ups and downs, there's situations changing during the course of the series, a chance to rectify the things you have done in the first game, and then really see who is the better side over the course of a three-match series or something, will be a good measure of how things really are," Kohli added.

"So we are not too bothered by this result because we understand as a Test side what we have done over the last 3-4 years, not just over the last 18 months. So this is not a measure of who we are as a team [with] the ability and the potential we have had for so many years now."

However, former England skipper Michael Vaughan did not agree with Kohli and disagreed with his 'best of three' formula. Vaughan even gave reasons to back his opinion on Twitter.

"Where in the schedule would it fit in ?? Are the IPL going to reduce the year of the final tournament by 2 weeks so it could fit in ? Doubt it ..: Finals are one off games where teams/individuals know they have to deliver … that's what makes them so great," Vaughan tweeted.

Where in the schedule would it fit in ?? Are the IPL going to reduce the year of the final tournament by 2 weeks so it could fit in ? Doubt it ..: Finals are one off games where teams/individuals know they have to deliver … that’s what makes them so great 👍 https://t.co/MhqHkp5lvH — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 24, 2021 ×

Vaughan was backed by former Aussie cricketer Brad Hogg. "Agree with @MichaelVaughan. Does not get any tougher than one chance. That is the ultimate test. #ICCWTCFinal," tweeted Hogg.

New Zealand on Wednesday defeated India by eight wickets to win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, played at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. New Zealand's two most experienced batters – Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor – guided the Kiwis to their first ICC trophy since 2000.