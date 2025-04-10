Cricket has made its official return to the Olympics after 128 years as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed the same on Wednesday (April 9). The Los Angeles games in 2028 will be the first time since 1900 that cricket will be played as fans get ready to witness a popular sport in the quadrennial event. So here’s all you need to know about cricket’s return to the Olympics in 2028.

Advertisment

How many teams will feature in cricket at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics?

A total of six teams male and same in female will feature at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

How many athletes will participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics?

Advertisment

Each team will consist of 15 players at maximum, meaning 90 players will participate in the male category of cricket and the same in the female category at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

In what format will be cricket played at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics?

Cricket will be played in T20 format at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Advertisment

How will qualification for cricket at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics work?

Although not yet confirmed, the six highest-ranked ICC T20I teams in each category will qualify for cricket at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Has cricket ever been included in the Summer Olympic Games?

Yes, cricket was last played at the 1900 Paris Games before being dropped from the list of sports.

ALSO READ | 'Updated IPL 2025 Points Table': Check points table, match results, NRR with wins, loss and other key details

Why was cricket removed from the Olympics?

With no existence of the International Cricket Council (ICC) until 1909 and only a few nations showing interest in participating in cricket at the Olympics, the sport was dropped.

Why could Pakistan miss out on Cricket at the LA 2028 Olympics?

As things stand, if ICC decides to implement a ranking system for qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games, then Pakistan could miss out on qualification. Currently, the men’s team sits at the seventh spot while the women’s team sits at the eighth spot, making them ineligible for direct qualification.