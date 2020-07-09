Cricket fans celebrate the return of international cricket #ENGvWI on Twitter

It was a moment of celebration for cricket fans across the world as they witnessed the return of international cricket after three months. It was clear that the match being played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, United Kingdom, between England and West Indies, was about more than just the game. It was also about the sheer joy of live cricket.

Twitter became the perfect sports companion for cricket fans as it united them, encouraging public conversation and dialogue, in the true spirit of the game.

The hashtag #ENGvWI made it to the top of India trends chart as Indian cricketers and fans celebrated the return of cricket. Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, R.Ashwin and many others, shared their joy in Tweets.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Monty Panesar on England vs West Indies series, Ben Stokes, new norms and more

Cricket is back 😃Positive scenes coming out from UK. So good to finally see some cricket being played. Wishing both teams the best. Can’t wait to be out there myself 🤞 #EngVsWI — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 8, 2020 ×

So nice to see that cricket is back!

Good luck to both the teams!

Can’t wait to get back on the field again#ENGvWI — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 8, 2020 ×

“Whatever happens from here on in, cricket will be the winner”

The above statement has been used so many times in the past, today is one day where it will fit in perfectly. Good luck to both the teams. 👍🏻👍🏻 #cricketisback #ENGvsWI — Ashwin (During Covid 19)🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 8, 2020 ×

Live cricket returns today. Here's hoping for a successful and safe series. And hoping it leads the start of live cricket all over the world with precautions of course. Good luck to both teams. #ENGvWI — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 8, 2020 ×

Not only cricketers but fans were also left ecstatic by the return of international cricket after 117 days. Fans posted photos from the match, images of Kemar Roach opening the bowling for the West Indies and even Dom Sibley departing for a duck.

Finally , Cricket is Back and Its Trending No.1 in india . Good Riddance from those Racist , Negative & sometimes Paid No.1 trends we have been seeing since past 4 months . Sports is a Healer .#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/bXE37mbMbq — Vivek Sharma (@IMViiku) July 8, 2020 ×

We have seen numerous tosses in Cricket, but this one will be surely remembered forever 🙌



Welcome back, Cricket! ❤

You have always been there in our minds, just missed you at the ground 😍#ENGvWI #cricketisback pic.twitter.com/0sXOidaeTt — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) July 8, 2020 ×

Even though rain gods played spoilsport on Day 1 of the Southampton Test, fans were jumping in joy as Windies and English players walked onto the Ageas Bowl to start the proceedings.

England on Day 1 lost Sibley for a 10-ball duck before Shannon Gabriel wreaked havoc to the scalp two more on Day 2 - Rory Burns and Joe Denly - as the hosts found themselves in a spot of bother after opting to bat first.