Cricket fans celebrate the return of international cricket #ENGvWI on Twitter

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Jul 09, 2020, 04.36 PM(IST)

Cricket fans celebrate the return of international cricket #ENGvWI on Twitter Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

It was a moment of celebration for cricket fans across the world as they witnessed the return of international cricket after three months. It was clear that the match being played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, United Kingdom, between England and West Indies, was about more than just the game. It was also about the sheer joy of live cricket. 

It was a moment of celebration for cricket fans across the world as they witnessed the return of international cricket after three months. It was clear that the match being played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, United Kingdom, between England and West Indies, was about more than just the game. It was also about the sheer joy of live cricket. 

Twitter became the perfect sports companion for cricket fans as it united them, encouraging public conversation and dialogue, in the true spirit of the game.

×

The hashtag #ENGvWI made it to the top of India trends chart as Indian cricketers and fans celebrated the return of cricket. Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, R.Ashwin and many others, shared their joy in Tweets.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Monty Panesar on England vs West Indies series, Ben Stokes, new norms and more

×
×
×
×
×

Not only cricketers but fans were also left ecstatic by the return of international cricket after 117 days. Fans posted photos from the match, images of Kemar Roach opening the bowling for the West Indies and even Dom Sibley departing for a duck.

×
×
×

Even though rain gods played spoilsport on Day 1 of the Southampton Test, fans were jumping in joy as Windies and English players walked onto the Ageas Bowl to start the proceedings. 

England on Day 1 lost Sibley for a 10-ball duck before Shannon Gabriel wreaked havoc to the scalp two more on Day 2 - Rory Burns and Joe Denly - as the hosts found themselves in a spot of bother after opting to bat first. 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.