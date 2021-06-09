Cricket: England Women announce squad for one-off Test vs India Women

England Women on Wednesday announced a 17-strong squad for the Test match against India, starting June 16. There is a first international call-up for Central Sparks seamer Emily Arlott, fresh off a hat-trick in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at the weekend, while South East Stars captain Tash Farrant is also included.

It’s expected the squad will be trimmed ahead of the Test match to allow non-selected players to play in the next round of the RHF Trophy.

It has also been confirmed that Nat Sciver will become vice-captain across all forms of international cricket.

England Women squad for one-off Test versus India Women:

Heather Knight (Western Storm, cap)

Emily Arlott (Central Sparks)

Tammy Beaumont (Lightning)

Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds)

Kate Cross (Thunder)

Freya Davies (South East Stars)

Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars)

Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder)

Georgia Elwiss (Southern Vipers)

Tash Farrant (South East Stars)

Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks)

Amy Jones (Central Sparks)

Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds, vice cap)

Anya Shrubsole (Western Storm)

Mady Villiers (Sunrisers)

Fran Wilson (Sunrisers)

Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds)

Head Coach Lisa Keightley said: “It’s been hard to pick a squad given the balance of needing cover in a COVID world while wanting to give players as much chance as possible to play cricket.

“We want players to have opportunities out in the middle so we’re looking to reduce our numbers slightly ahead of the Test to give the non-selected players that chance.

“I’m really excited by the summer ahead. We’ve been working really hard across the last 10 weeks, India are a strong side and it’s the beginning of a two-year journey for us that takes in two ICC World Cups, an Ashes and the Commonwealth Games.”