Cricket: ECB to take 'appropriate action' as several offensive tweets by England players resurface

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that it is investigating “a number of historical social media posts by other individuals” within the England cricket team set-up. The development comes after ECB was made aware of the controversial tweets by some big-name players in the England team.

Pacer Ollie Robinson was suspended from international cricket by ECB, hence ruling him out of the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston, after historical racist and sexist tweets resurfaced during his Test debut at Lord’s.

An ECB spokesperson said: "Since we were alerted to offensive tweets last week, a number of historical social media posts by other individuals have been questioned publicly as well.

"There is no place for discrimination in our sport, and we are committed to taking relevant and appropriate action where required.

"Given the concerns which have been raised are clearly now broader than a single case, the ECB Board will discuss how we deal with issues over historical social media material in a timely and appropriate manner.

"Each case will be considered on an individual basis, looking at all the facts. We will assess cases with the ECB Board before making further statements."

Whereas, veteran England pacer James Anderson has said that the English squad has unanimously accepted Robinson’s apology for posting offensive tweets, dating back to 2012-13.

"The language and things talked about are obviously not acceptable," said Anderson.

"He stood up in front of the group and apologised, and you could see how sincere he was and how upset he was.

"As a group, we appreciate that he's a different person now. He has done a lot of maturing and growing since then and he's got the full support of the team."