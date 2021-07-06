Cricket: England vs India Test series to be played in front of full-capacity crowd

Sports stadiums in England will return to their former glory and will hosts a crowd at full capacity for the first time since March last year after the British administration announced further relaxation of the Covid-19 norms.

This means that upcoming India vs England Test series will be played in front of a full house. The five-match Test series will kick off on August 4.

"We'll move away from legal restrictions and allow people to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus," Sky Sports quoted British PM as saying.

"From step four we will remove all legal limits on the numbers meeting indoors and outdoors. We will allow all businesses to reopen, including nightclubs, we will lift the limit on named visitors to care homes and the numbers of people attending concerts, theatre, and sports events," he added.

The ease in Covid-19 norms mean the upcoming semifinal and final matches of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium will be played in front of the jam-packed crowd.

English pacer Stuart Broad reacted to this decision and tweeted: "Trent Bridge 1st Test Vs India".

Trent Bridge 1st Test Vs India 😍😍😍 https://t.co/6UzGAnPvIz — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 5, 2021 ×

The five-match red-ball series will kick off on August 4. The last time Men in Blue played a Test series in English conditions, they suffered a 4-1 loss (in 2017).

The forthcoming five Tests against England will give Team India ostensibly the best chance to put any demons to rest in England. A determined series win would not just recuperate the wounds of the previous few years yet, in addition, clear any questions about the team's future possibilities.