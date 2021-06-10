Cricket- ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: When and where to watch England vs New Zealand?

New Zealand will take on England in the second and the final Test match of the series at Edgbaston in Birmingham. After drawing the first Test at Lord's, Joe Root and Co. will be looking to seal the deal in the series decider. The hosts' decision to not include a spinner in the previous match backfired as the pitch in Lord's deteriorated and it favoured the spinners, which means, Jack Leach could be included in the playing XI for the Edgbaston Test.

ALSO READ: Cricket: James Anderson on the verge of surpassing Indian legend Anil Kumble

The BlackCaps, on the other hand, suffered a major blow ahead of the second Test as their skipper Kane Williamson was ruled out due to a niggle in the elbow. Tom Latham has been named the interim skipper. Mitchell Santner will also not feature in the match. New Zealand might also decide to rest their star pacers for the second Test due to the upcoming World Test Championship finals.

Here's all you need to know about the 2nd Test between England and New Zealand:

When and what time will the 2nd Test between England and New Zealand begin?

The 2nd Test between England and New Zealand will begin at 3:30 PM (IST) on June 10 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Which channel will telecast 2nd Test between England and New Zealand?

The 2nd Test between England and New Zealand will have a live broadcast on Sony Six/HD in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the 2nd Test between England and New Zealand?

The 2nd Test between England and New Zealand will have a live streaming on the SonyLIV

Predicted Playing XI

England

Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wk), Jack Leach, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand

Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin De Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult