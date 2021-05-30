Cricket: 'Don't even think about me stopping after the Ashes': Stuart Broad on his retirement plans

Stuart Broad says he is enjoying cricket like never before and is anticipating having a major impact in England's Test group post the Ashes tour Down Under, which completes in January one year from now.

The English seamer accentuated how there has been a difference in mentality for veteran entertainers like him across different sports.

Stuart Broad wrote in his column for the Daily Mail: "Two years ago, when I set myself some goals on a tour of New Zealand, such as maintaining pace as a bowler, I saw the upcoming Ashes as my Olympics - something I really wanted to peak for. Of course, I still want to peak for it in terms of fitness, bowling rhythm, and wickets. I just don't view it as the end goal as an Olympian might. Often they talk about their 'journey' when they pick up medals as if their job is complete, but I don't want this Ashes to be my final destination in international cricket"

Adding further, the quick bowler called attention to how there is more appreciation for veteran entertainers across different games.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Aakash Chopra names 'X-factor' for Team India in the tour of England

"I will be helped by what appears to be a recent change in attitude towards more experienced performers. There has been a greater appreciation of those performing at an older age across several sports, such as Jimmy Anderson, Tom Brady, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Phil Mickelson," he further said while adding, "don't even think about me stopping after the Ashes."

Stuart Broad is content with his devising for the impending two-match Test arrangement against New Zealand and uncovered that he has been bowling at Test match level power as indicated by his GPS numbers.

"A month short of my 35th birthday celebration, I am cherishing cricket like never before; considerably more than I was at 25. What's satisfied me most structure up to Wednesday's first Test against New Zealand at Lord's is that I am now bowling at Test match power. I had a message from our wellness mentor Phil Scott, who took a gander at my GPS numbers seven days prior against Worcestershire, and they were straight-up there" - he said.

Stuart Broad has scalped 517 Test wickets in 146 matches at an average of 27.71. The veteran bowler will be hoping to add more scalps to his count, with England set to play their next seven Test matches at home.