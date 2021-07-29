Cricket: Devdutt Padikkal becomes the first cricketer born in this century to play for India

Devdutt Padikkal (Photo: BCCI) Photograph:( Twitter )
Devdutt Padikkal has made a name for himself with his consistent performances for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Karnataka domestic cricket team.
Devdutt Padikkal created history in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The 21-year-old southpaw became the first cricketer born in the current century to play for India.
He rose through the ranks; he represented India Under-19 and soon earned a call-up to the Karnataka Ranji Trophy side and last night received his maiden international cap ahead of the second T20I of the India vs. Sri Lanka series.
Many fans and experts believe Devdutt Padikkal could be a decent backup opening batter for the Indian cricket team in white-ball formats.
Padikkal has played 40 T20 matches in his career, amassing 1,495 runs at a strike rate of 146.28. He has registered two centuries and 11 half-centuries in his domestic T20 career.
Speaking of his record in the IPL, the 21-year-old has scored 668 runs in 21 innings. His strike rate in the league is 131.76, while his highest score has been 101.
It was a promising India debut from Padikkal, who looked guaranteed and sure at the crease. He would look to end the series on a high on Thursday, July 29.