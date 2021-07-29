Cricket: Devdutt Padikkal becomes the first cricketer born in this century to play for India

Devdutt Padikkal created history in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The 21-year-old southpaw became the first cricketer born in the current century to play for India.

He rose through the ranks; he represented India Under-19 and soon earned a call-up to the Karnataka Ranji Trophy side and last night received his maiden international cap ahead of the second T20I of the India vs. Sri Lanka series.

Devdutt Padikkal has made a name for himself with his consistent performances for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Karnataka domestic cricket team.

Many fans and experts believe Devdutt Padikkal could be a decent backup opening batter for the Indian cricket team in white-ball formats.

Padikkal has played 40 T20 matches in his career, amassing 1,495 runs at a strike rate of 146.28. He has registered two centuries and 11 half-centuries in his domestic T20 career.

Speaking of his record in the IPL, the 21-year-old has scored 668 runs in 21 innings. His strike rate in the league is 131.76, while his highest score has been 101.

It was a promising India debut from Padikkal, who looked guaranteed and sure at the crease. He would look to end the series on a high on Thursday, July 29.