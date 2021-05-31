Cricket: Crowds likely at IPL 2021 matches in UAE - Report

The remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, set to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the September 15-October 10 window, is going to witness crowds in stands.

According to Cricbuzz, the UAE government has the policy to permit crowds for sporting events on the condition that they have been vaccinated. Additionally, most of the UAE population have received their vaccines for the dreaded COVID-19

The current policy can allow up to 50 per cent of the stadium capacity crowd during the IPL 2021 unless the local government comes up with an event-specific rule.

"The vaccinated fans can be allowed up to 50 per cent of the [stadium] capacity," a UAE board official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, some of the office-bearers of the BCCI have left for Dubai in a bid to finalise arrangements with the ECB and UAE government. Board secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and joint secretary Jayesh George have reportedly landed in Dubai on Monday and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is due to land on Wednesday.

The purpose of the visit to the UAE is to chalk out the logistical and operational issues of IPL 2021.

According to the report, the ECB officials feel that hosting 31 games in three venues won’t be difficult due to the experience of hosting IPL 2020. However, the main issue for ECB will be to decide on organising the T20 World Cup if and when the ICC takes a final call.