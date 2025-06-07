/Bengaluru stampede: Top KSCA officials take moral responsibility, submit resignations

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and its title win has served huge consequences in Karnataka cricket as Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) secretary A Shankar and treasurer E Jairam have handed in their resignations. In the aftermath of RCB’s maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win, an unfortunate incident of stampede occurred as the franchise celebrated its victory in Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. At least 11 people were killed, leading to a series of actions from the state government and consequences in the aftermath of the incident.

Officials pay big price

The latest victims are A Shankar and Treasurer E Jairam as they handed in their resignations on Friday (June 6). They were named in the First Investigation Report (FIR) filed by the Bengaluru Police and have been absconding since Thursday evening. However, they have now handed in their resignations taking moral responsibility.

"This is to inform you that due to the unforeseen and unfortunate events that have unfolded in the last two days and though our role was very limited, owing moral responsibility, we wish to state that last night we tendered our resignation to our respective posts as the Secretary and Treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, by way of a letter dated 06.06.2025 to the President of Karnataka State Cricket Association. This is for your information," read the statement on the press release.

In addition, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suspended Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and several other senior police officials in connection with the incident.

According to an official notification, senior IPS officer Seemanth Kumar Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force, was "transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders" as Additional Director General of Police and Bengaluru police commissioner.

The Chief Minister also ordered the arrest of representatives of the RCB team, DNA Entertainment Private Limited, and KSCA, hours after an FIR was registered against them under various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.