BCCI VP denies Rohit, Virat retirement rumours as Team India jets off to Australia

The Indian team is all set to land in Australia ahead of the upcoming ODI series, as veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be the highlight reel. As the team prepares for the series, the rumours surrounding the retirements of Rohit-Virat have intensified, suggesting this could be their last tour with the Indian side. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla has denied those rumours and welcomed the addition of Rohit-Virat in the Indian side.

BCCI VP shuts down retirement rumours

"This is very beneficial for us (Rohit and Virat being in the ODI squad). Because both of them are great batsmen, and in the presence of both of them, I think we will be successful in defeating Australia. And as far as this being their last series is concerned, it is nothing like that. We should never go into these things. It is up to the players when they would retire. To say this would be their last series is absolutely wrong," Shukla told ANI.

The Indian team will leave for Australia on Wednesday (Oct 15), a day after winning the two-match Test series against the West Indies. However, the biggest focus will be on the addition of Rohit-Virat, who will be back in the team for the first time since the Champions Trophy 2025 in March. The biggest change on the side will see Shubman Gill lead the team while Rohit has been dropped from the captaincy duty.

The ODI series will start on Sunday (Oct 19) when India face Mitchell Marsh’s Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

India squad for Australia tour

ODI squad:Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.