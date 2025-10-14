/Mohammed Shami takes dig at Ajit Agarkar after Australia tour snub, says 'if I can play...'

India pacer Mohammed Shami has taken aim at chief selector Ajit Agarkar after the former was dropped from the white-ball tour of Australia. Shami, currently part of West Bengal’s Ranji Trophy squad, has been overlooked for the Australia series, which starts on Sunday (Oct 19). Speaking to the reporters, Shami said he is fit and was available for the series in Australia, but was never informed of his snub by Agarkar.

Shami takes dig at Agarkar

“I have said this before. Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn't be here playing for Bengal. I think I do not need to speak on this and create a controversy. If I can play four-dayers (Ranji Trophy), I can also play 50-overs cricket,” Shami told the reporters.

“About giving an update, it's not my responsibility to give an update or ask for an update.

“It's not my job to give updates on my fitness. My job is to go to the NCA, prepare and play matches. That's their matter who gives them updates or not. It's not my responsibility,” Shami added.

The Indian squad for the Australia series was announced last week when Shami was dropped from both squads. Instead, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana were preferred for the series. Despite being part of India’s Champions Trophy win, Shami’s exclusion came after there was stern competition for places within the Indian side.

India squad for Australia tour

India’s ODI squad:Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India’s T20I squad:Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.