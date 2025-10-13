/'I don’t think they...,' Ex-India coach Kumble on Rohit and Kohli's 2027 ODI World Cup chances

The debate around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's participation in ODI World Cup 2027 is getting hotter with the each passing day. The players were recently named in India's squad for Australia ODIs which begin October 19. With both of them retired from Tests and T20Is, the Australia ODIs would be the first time they will play competitive cricket since India's title-winning 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. There are not many ODIs planned before 2027 ODI WC and as per former India skipper Anil Kumble, they better take things 'year by year.'

Kumble on Rohit, Kohli's 2027 ODI World Cup chances

"They have done so much for Indian cricket over the years You don't know if… yes, in their heads, they have been thinking of 2027 (World Cup), but it’s still a couple of years from now. There are matches ahead; all they need to do is go out there and enjoy themselves. I don’t think they need to think too far ahead in terms of 2027.Both these guys have the experience; ideally, you’d want them to be part of the line-up, but it’s better to take things year by year," Kumble said while talking to JioHotstar on the sidelines of India vs West Indies second Test in Delhi.