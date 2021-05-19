Cricket Australia release schedule for Ashes; hopeful to host full crowd

Cricket Australia has released the schedule for the much-anticipated Ashes series. The Australian cricket board are hopeful to stage the series in front of a full crowd, however, they said that will follow government advice when it came to admitting travelling supporters.

Along with Men's Ashes, Cricket Australia also released the schedule for the women's tour. According to the schedule, the Ashes is will kick off at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 8. Followed by a pink ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, then Melbourne hosting the traditional Boxing Day Test match. Sydney and Perth will host the remaining two games of the five-match Test series.

"The lessons learned from successfully delivering a safe summer in 20-21 gives us confidence on what we're able to achieve, and we're all hoping for a summer of full crowds and an Ashes atmosphere we're all accustomed to," said Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's interim chief executive.

"In a perfect world, we would welcome England fans back to these shores for a summer of singing and sportsmanship. Of course, we will be guided by the Australian Government on all things related to international travel."

Schedule:

Men's Ashes 2021/22

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Women's Ashes

Jan 27-30: Test, Manuka Oval, Canberra

Feb 4: 1st T20I, North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Feb 6: 2nd T20I, North Sydney Oval

Feb 10: 3rd T20I, Adelaide Oval

Feb 13: 1st ODI, Adelaide Oval

Feb 16: 2nd ODI, Junction Oval, Melbourne

Feb 19: 3rd ODI, Junction Oval, Melbourne