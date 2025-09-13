/Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Bangladesh have won on eight occasions while Sri Lanka hold a narrow edge with 12 wins. No matches between the sides in T20I format has ever been washed out. In two previous Asia Cup meetings in T20I format, both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have won one match each.
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are all set to lock horns in the Asia Cup 2025 as the two teams meet in a crunch contest at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The contest on Saturday (Sep 13) will have huge consequences as both teams are in the Group of Death, with Afghanistan also part of the conversation, as only two teams will reach the Super Four stage. With eyes on both sides and their form, here is a detailed look at how head-to-head, pitch report and other key details.
Since the inception of the T20I format, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have locked horns on 20 occasions. During this period, Bangladesh have won on eight occasions while Sri Lanka hold a narrow edge with 12 wins. No matches between the sides in T20I format has ever been washed out. In two previous Asia Cup meetings in T20I format, both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have won one match each.
ALSO READ | Asia Cup 2025: All you need to know - full squads, complete fixtures, date, time, venue and other key details
ALSO READ | From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian batters with most runs in Asia Cup (ODIs + T20Is)
The pitch in Abu Dhabi offers a good balance between bat and ball. While batters can score runs if they settle in, both pacers and spinners can get some help early on. Chasing is usually easier here, so captains winning the toss might choose to bowl first.