Are India's 835 runs the most in a Test loss? No - these three more teams have done worse

India came into the Headingley Test against England as an underdog without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravi Ashwin - all retired - but delivered with the bat. The batting line-up, led by young Shubman Gill, were asked to bat first after losing the toss and put up a handsome 471-run total in the first innings. In the second innings, India scored another 364 runs to take the total runs scored in match to 835, including five centuries, but still lost the match. Are India's 835 runs the most in a losing Test? The answer is no - three more teams have done worse than India including England itself.

India's 835 runs are the fourth most runs in Test lost by a team. Ahead of India are New Zealand, Pakistan and England itself. The Kiwis and Pakistan also lost their matches against England after scoring 837 and 847 runs, respectively in 2022. England, meanwhile, lost to Australia despite scoring 861 runs in a Test back in 1948.

New Zealand lost to England in Nottingham Test in 2022 - The Kiwis scored 553 runs in the 1st innings to which England replied with 539. In the 2nd innings, New Zealand scored 284 runs and took their total match runs to 837 runs. England, however, chased down 299-run target with five wickets to spare.

Pakistan's loss came on a flat track of Rawalpindi in 2022 where England batted first and scored a mammoth 659 runs in the first innings. Pakistan then replied with 579 runs in the first innings and England then scored another 264/7 before declaring to leave themselves 342 runs to defend. Pakistan tried for a bit but then were bowled out for 268 - taking their total match runs to 847 - yet losing by 74 runs.