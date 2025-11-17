/All you need to know about Pak-SL-Zim T20I tri-series - live streaming, schedule, squads and other details

After a controversial build-up to the tri-series, hosts Pakistan will face Zimbabwe in the first of six T20I matches, starting Tuesday (Nov 18). Despite threatening to leave the tour midway, Sri Lanka will continue to participate in the tournament. Earlier, Afghanistan were supposed to participate, but after border issues with Pakistan, they pulled out and were consequently replaced by Zimbabwe. Ahead of the tri-series, here’s all you need to know, including live streaming and key details.

When will the tri-series involving Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka start?

The tri-series involving Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka start on Tuesday (Nov 18) with all matches taking place in T20I format.

What will be the match timings of the tri-series involving Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka?

All the matches in the tri-series involving Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will start at 6:30 pm IST (6:00 pm).

Which TV channel will telecast the tri-series involving Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka?

There will be no broadcast of matches involving Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in the tri-series.

How to watch the live streaming of the tri-series involving Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in India?

Sports TV YouTube channel will livestream the tri-series involving Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in India.

Squads

Pakistan: Abdul Samad, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (C), Dasun Shanaka (VC) Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Brendan Taylor

Schedule for the tri-series

1st T20I – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Tuesday, November 18, Rawalpindi

2nd T20I – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Thursday, November 20, Rawalpindi

3rd T20I – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Saturday, November 22, Rawalpindi

4th T20I – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Sunday, November 23, Rawalpindi

5th T20I – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Tuesday, November 25, Rawalpindi

6th T20I – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Thursday, November 27, Rawalpindi

Final – TBC, November 29, Rawalpindi