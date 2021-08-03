Cricket: 1st Test, Live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England?

England and India will lock horns in a five-match Test series that is set to get in progress on August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The two sides are coming into this series subsequent to baffling losses against New Zealand in a home Test series and the World Test Championship Final, individually.

Both the teams will kick start the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship. The Indian cricket team, currently placed at second position in ICC Test rankings, will confront the fourth positioned England.

When to watch England and India, 1st Test?

The 1st Test between England and India will begin at 15:30 PM IST on August 4th and the toss will take place at 15:00 PM IST.

Where to watch England and India, 1st Test?

The match is set to take place at Trent Bridge ground in Nottingham

Where will England and India, 1st Test be live-streamed?

The 1st Test between England and India will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

Where will England and India, 1st Test be telecasted?

The 1st Test between England and India will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.